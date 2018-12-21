Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United ‘close’ to signing Everton midfielder, pundit thinks Sheffield Wednesday striker should join Celtic, West Ham linked with Blackburn star and two clubs want Tammy Abraham | 21 December

Here’s all the latest gossip from the Championship...

Ex-Rangers star Kevin Thomson has backed Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher to succeed in Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side. Rodgers is understood to be in the market for two new forwards this January. (The Sun)

Transfer rumours

Kieran Dowell is close to joining Sheffield United on a January loan from Everton. (Football Insider)

Both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are chasing the permanent signing of Chelsea loan star Tammy Abraham, who has impressed with Aston Villa this season. The Blues are said to be willing to cash in on the 21-year-old. (Northern Echo)

Villa boss Dean Smith will turn his attention to finding defensive recruits in January after securing a move for Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, who is set to be formally announced on Friday. (Express and Star)

Bristol City are said to be one of a number of Championship clubs chasing Plymouth striker Freddie Ladapo. (Bristol Post)

James Collins has reportedly ripped up his short term Aston Villa contract just hours after signing it, after the defender picked up an injury in training. (Bristol Live)

West Ham are prepared to test Blackburn on their ‘not for sale’ stance on Bradley Dack. Rovers have also been linked with a return move for Southampton’s Sam Gallagher in January. (Lancashire Telegraph).