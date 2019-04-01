Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United could sign Scotland star, Leeds United chasing Fulham midfielder, Burnley bid for Derby County man rejected

Have your say

Sheffield United could be offered the chance to sign Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie this summer. (Star)

Former Derby County man Stephen Warnock has praised the return of Mason Mount as the midfielder starred for the Rams at the weekend. (Derby Telegraph)

West Brom target Mike van der Hoorn’s contract talks at Swansea have stalled. The defender is out of contract at the Liberty Stadium in the summer. (Birmingham Live)

Leeds United are said to be interested in signing Stefan Johansen from Fulham. The midfielder is currently on loan with West Brom and is out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer. (Daily Star)

Rangers are interested in Birmingham City’s Greg Stewart, who is available on a free contract this summer. (Sunday Mail)

Burnley have had a £7million move for Derby’s Jayden Bogle rejected – Frank Lampard’s side want more money. (Sun)

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu says it’s Leeds United’s fault if they regret loaning Caleb Ekuban to the Turkish side, who could make a deal for the Ghanaian permanent. (Daily Star)

Liverpool have tabled a bid for Blackburn starlet Ben Winterbottom. (Football Insider)

Speculation has begun over the future direction at Middlesbrough, as the Sun report that Jonathan Woodgate could be called upon to inject some life into the club as a replacement for Tony Pulis.

Derby County and Hull City are said to be in the hunt for Colchester attacker Sammie Szmodics. (Daily Mail)