Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United eye Brooks sell-on fee windfall, Lampard aims to keep loan stars at Derby, Leeds and Boro scrap for Scottish Premiership sensation

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has outlined his ambitions to keep loan stars Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson at the club next season, and has urged the players to base their eventual decisions on playing first team football (Derbyshire Live)

Newcastle United are said to be plotting a summer swoop for Bournemouth sensation David Brooks, a deal which could see his former side Sheffield United benefit from a rumoured sell-on clause (Daily Star)

Leeds United are set to battle it out with the likes of Middlesbrough and Hull City to sign Motherwell winger Jake Hastie, who has shone in the Scottish Premiership this season (Hartlepool Mail)

Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi has admitted he's likely to leave the Potters at the end of the campaign, as he looks to play Premier League football again (BBC Football)

Huddersfield Town have joined the likes of Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in the race to sign Brenford goal-machine Neal Maupay, who has netted 26 goals for his side this season (Insider Live)

Middlesbrough have taken Nigerian winger Samuel Folarin on a two week trial, after excelling in non-league football with Tooting and Mitcham (Northern Echo)

Bolton Wanderers have been sold to former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, who is set to 'invest significantly' in the relegation threatened side (Independent)