Championship transfer rumours: West Ham could be set to move for Hull City star, Fulham and West Brom linked to Premiership striker

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion have all had their names linked with a January loan move for a Brentford along with “top clubs” in France and Germany.

Boro may well be the forward’s destination with a report suggesting they are close to landing to mystery strikers on loan but they may also find themselves needing to recruit in defence with Celtic sniffing around one of their current full-backs.

Hull City’s Keane Lewis Potter is attracting more interest from the Premier League while a current Coventry City loanee has been linked with a shock move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Blackpool have been linked with a January move for a Notts County star but reports suggest they have NOT made a formal approach while Blackburn Rovers have retained their interest in a former Championship winger, out of contract this summer, after having £500,000 bid knocked back last summer.

Newcastle United are said to hold a “genuine interest” in Lloyd Kelly but Bournemouth are though to be unwilling to let the defender leave in January while Manchester United could by eyeing up a move for a Cardiff City starlet.

1. Newcastle have "genuine interest" in Kelly but Cherries don't want to sell Newcastle United hold a 'genuine' interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, but the Cherries are not open to selling the defender (Chronicle Live)

2. Manchester United tracking Bluebirds starlet Manchester United are the latest high-profile side to take an interest in Cardiff City youngster Cian Ashford (Wales Online)

3. Rovers could reignite Hedges interest Blackburn Rovers remain interested in Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges, having had a £500,000 turned down for the Welsh international who is out of contract in May, and could look into the prospect of a pre-contract agreement if no deal can be done in January (Lancashire Telegraph)

4. West Ham keeping tabs on Tigers' forward West Ham United are keeping tabs on Keane Lewis-Potter ahead of the January transfer window which opens next month with Hammers boss David Moyes understood to be an admirer of the striker.