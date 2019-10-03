Change in fortune for Hull City’s Tom Eaves as he opens his account

IT TURNS out Hull City striker Tom Eaves’s lucky Robbie Williams underpants are not so lucky after all.

The summer signing from Gillingham finally got off the mark for his new club with a brilliant diving header to beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 on Tuesday.

MAGIC MOMENT: Tom Eaves, far left,heads past a full-stretch Keiren Westwood. Picture: Steve Ellis

He had had to wait 11 games to break his duck and conceded the barren run had started to create pressure since his jump up from League One.

But Eaves came off the bench in the second half to quickly produce his decisive moment and inflict a first defeat on new Owls manager Garry Monk.

Asked about the goal, the popular 27-year-old Liverpudlian said: “I had to bin my lucky Robbie Williams underpants.

“Unfortunately I had to take them off – and I scored my first goal so there’s no coincidence!

“On a serious note, I’m over the moon. Unless you are a striker you can’t really describe what it feels like – it was massive for me.

“Obviously as a striker you get that small burden on your shoulders when you haven’t scored and a bit of a monkey on your back.

“I wished it had happened sooner but it happened tonight and I got the winner so I’ll sleep well tonight.”

Hull manager Grant McCann labelled it ‘Tommy’s night’ after his magic moment broke the deadlock.

“That’s nice of him to say that and the staff have been absolutely fantastic with me,” he added. “They’ve been working tirelessly on the training ground and there’s been so much repetition that’s been going on behind the scenes.

“This isn’t an accident; it’s hard work, not just from myself but the staff and the players, especially the staff as they have worked really hard with me and shown belief in me as well as the belief I’ve shown myself.”

Eaves now hopes he can crack on with a run of goals to lift Hull further up the table after they moved into 12th ahead of another Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

“Last year I went on a streak where I didn’t score for five games and then I scored seven in the next eight so it’s just a matter of being in the right place at the right time and keep doing the right things.

“It’s easy to get a bit bogged down if you get a half chance and you miss it or whatever.

“You have to keep being persistent.”