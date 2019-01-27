Chris Wilder salutes the passion and commitment that forced Sheffield United and Norwich City to settle for even share

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder was happy to take a point after seeing his side show their battling qualities to bounce back from the previous week’s defeat at Swansea.

“We came here to win the game but I’ll take a point – it was important we got something out of the game. I think we have lost seven matches by the one goal this season and we didn’t want that to happen again,” he said after his side remained three points behind the second-placed hosts and six adrift of Leeds.

“Norwich are a good side and made it difficult for us at the start but we got back into it with the penalty and I thought we had a really good spell at the start of second half when we could easily have gone ahead.

“They then scored again but we kept going and were just looking for that little bit of quality which we got in the end. It was a great ball in and Billy (Sharp) has shown his quality by working some space for himself with intelligent movement to head it in.

“I thought it was a real good game between two sides who went out there trying to win it. I think both sets of players will be sitting in the dressing room thinking ‘we have just played a really good side’.

“There was a lot of passion out there – and that’s just the way it should be.

There were two committed managers who want to see their side win, two sets of players wanting to win the game – and it’s the same for both sets of supporters. It was a cracking game and I thought the result was just about right. Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder

Norwich manager Daniel Farke also admitted a draw was probably a fair result.

His side twice took the lead in what proved a pulsating encounter, only to be pegged back each time by Blades top-scorer Billy Sharp.

The Canaries got their noses in front after just 11 minutes when Onel Hernandez played a neat one-two with Teemu Pukki before slipping the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

It was a tough start for the visitors but they rode the storm and were back on level terms on the stroke of half-time, Sharp converting from the spot after Emi Buendia had brought down Enda Stevens as he burst into the area from the left.

Pukki made it 2-1 11 minutes into the second half when he produced a delightful touch to chip home Max Aarons’s cross but the Blades regrouped and had the final say when Sharp headed home a cross from substitute Mark Duffy in the 78th minute.

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis, Vrancic, Trybull, Emi (Cantwell 88), Stiepermann (Rhodes 88), Hernandez, Pukki. Unused substitutes: McLean, Passlack, Hanley, Srbeny, McGovern.

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Dowell (Duffy 60), Sharp (Washington 90), Madine (McGoldrick 60). Unused substitutes: Coutts, Stearman, Johnson, Moore.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).