Co-owner demands York City promotion after 'injustice' of missing out

Co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla has called for York City to be given a place in next season's Football League (EFL) despite losing out in the Conference play-offs.

Oldham Athletic finished 23 points behind them in the regular season but beat Southend United 3-2 after extra-time in Sunday’s play-off final.

Uggla does not want to deny the Latics a return to League Two, but for the Minstermen to join them.

Under the play-off system, which gives teams finishing second and third a bye to the semi-finals, York effectively went eight weeks between competitive matches after conceding defeat in the title race in March.

In an open letter to the National League, which administers the Conference, and EFL chief executive Trevor Birch, Uggla – who co-owns the club with her husband Matt – called for “an immediate review, temporary relief measures, or an accelerated implementation of the ‘3UP’ model” to give York instant promotion.

It follows a 3UP campaign launched by the National League in March for an extra automatic promotion spot next season.

Uggla pointed out “despite finishing 28 points clear of seventh and winning 12 more matches, (York) were denied promotion.”

She argued: “Such a glaring imbalance not only undermines sporting merit but erodes the very foundations of fair competition. Waiting until 2025–26 only deepens the injustice for clubs like York City.”

RAISING THE FLAG: York City have asked for a place in next season's League Two (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Although an extra promotion place is overdue, changing the criteria after the season would damage sporting integrity more than York missing out.