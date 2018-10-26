Competition: WIN chance to be Player Escort for England Women v Sweden at Rotherham United

We’re offering one lucky youngster a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a Player Escort for the England Women’s international friendly against Sweden at Rotherham United on Sunday, November 11 (ko 1.30pm).

The winner, who must be aged seven-11, will bag a full free England kit and get to walk out with the teams and stand beside them during the anthems in front of thousands of fans at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Four free tickets for the winner and family/friends are also included in the prize for this key fixture in Phil Neville’s side’s preparations for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

To enter answer this simple question: Who is the manager of the England’s women’s team?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering LIONESSES COMPETITION as the email subject). Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number.

The closing date for entries is Tuesday October 30, at noon. The winner will be the first correct entry drawn at random after the closing date.

Normal YP competition rules and regulations apply, a copy of which is available from our promotions and publicity department.

Tickets to see Killamarsh-born defender Millie Bright and the Lionesses in action against Sweden are priced £10 adults/£1 concessions.

Visit: www.thefa.com/tickets