Contract concerns set aside as Rotherham United’s battle reaches its conclusion

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne is expecting a swift conclusion at the end of the season regarding the futures of the club’s out-of-contract players.

Four wingers – Jon Taylor, Joe Newell, Anthony Forde and Ryan Williams – see their deals expire as does consistent defender Joe Mattock, with the club having held talks with all of them regarding their futures.

The current priority places the focus on the Millers’ Championship relegation battle with two games to go this season, starting at West Brom tomorrow.

Warne’s side are three points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Millwall, who will effectively relegate United if they win in their lunch-time kick-off with Stoke.

On the futures of his off-contract players and whether some have indicated they may wish to leave, Warne added: “No one has said that to my face yet and a lot of them still want to play and I understand how footballers work. They will be the conversations we have as soon as the season ends.

“But all the conversations I have had with the players say they are amenable to the idea of staying. But I also understand if there are better offers and career moves, I am not offended by that.

“I am hoping that all the things regarding my own players will be tied up within the first few days of the season being completed. Conversations are taking place and Scotty (Rob Scott – head of recruitment) is meeting a few of their agents next week.”

Meanwhile, Warne admits that it is far from ideal that his side must kick off their fateful penultimate Championship match of the season at The Hawthorns an hour-and-a-half after Millwall.

He added: “They know we are not playing and know if they win they have done enough. So it is a massive boost for them.

“Probably in the last three or four games everyone should kick off at the same time.”