Coventry City 1 Rotherham United 1 - Millers hang on to pole position after stalemate

AMID the traditional bout of pancake tossing to mark Shrove Tuesday, Rotherham United and Coventry City were rather more preoccupied with the potential flipping of positions at the top of League One.

This was a summit meeting which was rich with tantalising potential for both these undoubted form horses, who boasted formidable and identical records of nine wins in their previous 11 league fixtures heading into this fascinating match-up.

INJURY WOE: Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser. Picture Scott Merrylees

In the event – perhaps not to the surprise of too many – neither could be separated – and the gap still between this pair remains slender on goal difference only. That Rotherham still lead the way will be something that Paul Warne should derive satisfaction from, although there was one potential blow that may have more fateful consequences.

It arrived 17 minutes from time when Dan Barlaser, one of the leading midfield operators in the third-tier whose grace and class has been heartily showcased for the Millers this winter, fell awkwardly and was stretchered off following treatment from medics amid worrying scenes.

The scenes compounded a difficult second period for the Millers, who were on the back foot for fair spells after being the better side before the break.

A draw was about right after a first-half which saw Freddie Ladapo offered the platform to shed his super-sub moniker and he did not disappoint.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

After three goals in his last four appearances all from the bench –the Millers record buy was handed the start he craved and gilded it with a 23th-minute opener from close-range following a grave error from ex-Doncaster Rovers custodian Marko Marosi –his 16th goal of the campaign.

But the second half unquestionably belonged to Coventry, who looked a side in receipt on an unbeaten 11-match sequence and they never looked back after a leveller soon after the resumption from former Millers target Matty Godden.

It was a predatory goal which Sky Blues chief and ex-Millers manager and forward Mark Robins would have been proud of.

The striker and midfielder Liam Walsh, a dominant force for the hosts, went close to winning it for Coventry, but the Millers held out against a home side itching for revenge after their 4-0 beating in South Yorkshire.

The obvious respect between former Millers colleagues – and one-time room-mates – Warne and Robins extended to affairs on the pitch when the action got underway, as befitting a top-of-the-table duel where the stakes were high.

Both sides refused to blink and show their hand in a quiet start, although the clash in footballing styles made an absorbing watch.

The game plan of the Sky Blues – with two marauding wing-backs in Sam McCallum and Fankaty Dabo – revolved around pace and movement on the counter.

The Millers mixed up play more and possessed more threat in the final third and it was they who imposed their will in an assertive spell midway through the half which resulted in an opener.

It was obligingly served up on a silver platter by Marosi, who inexplicably let the ball spill from his grasp under pressure from Matt Crooks following Barlaser’s corner and Ladapo was not the sort to look a gift-horse in the mouth.

Ladapo had given notice of his intent minutes earlier when his shot was blocked by Marosi, with the goalkeeper also beating away a fierce angled strike from Chiedozie Ogbene.

After his faux pas, Marosi redeemed himself with a finger-tip save right out of the top drawer to keep out Ladapo – and was the prelude to a more in-character spell from the hosts before the break.

Callum O’Hare, playing in an advanced midfield role, fired over following a neat corner routine and Max Biamou’s flicked header was held by Daniel Iversen after smart play from danger man Dabo.

It was a warning from Dabo which unfortunately was not heeded by Rotherham.

The hosts raced out of the traps with striking intent on the restart and Dado found a yard of space on the right to deliver an excellent cross which was dispatched in clinical fashion by Godden, whose clever movement was complimented by an inch-perfect downward header.

It took time for Rotherham to regroup as Coventry players and supporters in the Kop Stand suddenly sensed vulnerability, with O’Hare being the chief irritant for the Millers with Dado being a willing accomplice.

Barlaser’s injury further stymied the visitors, but despite late pressure during nine minutes of added-on time due to the midfielder’s woes, it ended all-square.

Coventry City: Marosi; Rose, McFadzean, Hyam; Dabo, Kelly, McCallum (Giles 89); O’Hare; Biamou (Bakayoko 64), Godden. Unused substitutes: Wilson, Allen, Pask, Westbrooke, Shipley.

Rotherham United: Iversen; Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock; Crooks (Lindsay 88), Barlaser (MacDonald 73), Wiles (Adelakun 63); Ogbene, Smith, Ladapo. Unused substitutes: Price, Thompson, Vassell, Koroma.

Referee: C Pollard (Suffolk)