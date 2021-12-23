Host Mark Singleton poses that question to the Yorkshire Post football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall. Other topics up for discussion include trying to find the light amid the current gloom at Elland Road for an injury-riddled Leeds United.

Barnsley’s search for a win under Poya Asbaghi continues, while Middlesbrough and Sheffield United take steps in the right direction at the other end of the Championship. Rotherham United stretched their unbeaten run to 21 games, while Bradford City rebuffed a takeover from cryptocurrency form WAGMI United. All this and a little bit more on the latest FootballTalk podcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

.