Crewe Alexandra v Bradford City: It's up to us to break opponents down, says Gary Bowyer

Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer said it is up to his players to find a way to unlock opposition defences ahead of Saturday's trip to Crewe Alexandra.

A 3-0 victory over Oldham Athletic aside, the Bantams have struggled in front of goal so far this term, scoring just twice in five matches and losing 1-0 to Forest Green last time out.

City have however made a decent start to life in League Two and head to Cheshire just three points off the top of the table, though Bowyer admits that a tendency by opponents to 'park the bus' has proved challenging.

Asked if the emphasis is on his team to break other sides down, he replied: "Yeah definitely and that's what we've got to do.

"We spoke about that on Monday and the work during the week has been about that.

"Its early days. Obviously we've had two good victories, two draws and the disappointment of a defeat.

"It's been an interesting start in terms of the opposition we've come up against and how people have set up in this league so far.

"The teams in this league are tough and it's another one on Saturday."

Despite seeing his team beaten in their previous outing, Bowyer feels there is still plenty to be positive about, but warns that Crewe will prove a tough nut to crack.

"But for the fact that we've brought in a few players, a new team and a new system and one or two things happening still with the window, there's a hell of a lot to look forward to and that's exactly what we've done this week, dusted ourselves down for another game against a good footballing team," he added.

"We know that there will be a proper game of football there for us on Saturday.

"They have some very good footballers. It's going to be very tough."

Friday saw one player arrive at Valley Parade and another depart.

Ex-Crystal Palace winger Sean Scannell left by mutual consent while Harry Pritchard put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who can operate on the left or right wing, has bagged more than 50 career goals and arrives following a spell with League One Blackpool, where he played under Bowyer.

“I am delighted to have got the deal done. I cannot wait to get going here - at such a fantastic club," Pritchard said.

“As soon as I was made aware of the interest from Bradford, I wanted to get it all over the line as quickly as possible.

“Bradford is a massive club and I am proud to have signed.

“I pride myself on hard work. I like to get up and down the field, helping out with assists and scoring goals. That is what I want to bring.”