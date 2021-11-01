Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers: Richie Wellens targets end to shocking away form

BIG NIGHT: Richie Wellens will be hoping his Doncaster Rovers players can end their dismal away record at Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The word which Richie Wellens chooses to describe it is perhaps the only one worth mentioning. Shocking.

After eight league matches on the road in 2021-22, Rovers are yet to pick up their first point, let alone win.

A bad evening in the railway town of Crewe this evening would see more supporters come to the conclusion that their manager might well have reached the end of the line.

Fans vented their spleen after a meek 4-0 loss at Charlton on Saturday and Wellens can ill-afford anything resembling a replication against a direct rival at a venue which has been unkind to Rovers in recent years.

Wellens said: “I was as frustrated and angry as anyone as the performance was not acceptable (on Saturday).

“Our away record is shocking. But we have been in a lot of the games and there has only been Ipswich and Charlton where we have been blown away by better opposition and we had reasons why the Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham games didn’t go our way.

“You can lose in football, but there are ways to lose and that definitely was not the way (on Saturday) and there was not one individual battle won on the pitch.”

It promises to be a tense evening against a Crewe side who have lost their last four games and conceded eight goals in their last two home matches.

Witnessing the battling qualities of a Rovers side who play neat football between both boxes, but demonstrably lack physicality – especially in midfield – will probably be every bit as important as any elements of style and cohesion on show.

Wellens remarked: “It is not a lack of effort, but just knowing the game and where to be and travelling with the ball. Second balls are also a huge part.

“We have midfielders in there in (John) Bostock, Matt Smith and (Ethan) Galbraith who have probably never been in a ‘second ball team’ in their life – definitely Matt and Ethan.

“It is about going through that process of educating themselves, but there are no excuses now.

“They have experienced it and they need to start developing quickly.”

Last six games: Crewe DWLLLL; Doncaster WLLWDL.

Referee: S Mather (Lancs).