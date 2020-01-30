Crystal Palace in talks to sign Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen

CRYSTAL PALACE are in talks to sign Hull City's star asset Jarrod Bowen.

Speculation has been raging regarding the future of the 23-year-old throughout the transfer window, with reports in the Daily Mail suggesting that Palace have agreed a fee of £16m plus add-ons for Bowen.

There has been no confirmation at the Hull end regarding the reported offer from Palace for Bowen, as it stands.

Speaking ahead of the Tigers' weekend FA Cup tie with Chelsea, head coach Grant McCann reiterated that Bowen remained happy at Hull - but acknowledged that the club would have to consider what the next step would be regarding Bowen if the forward did not sign the second fresh contract offer that the club have tabled.

Reluctantly agreeing to sell him - should the club receive a lucrative offer - remained an option, the Tiger chief admitted.

Late last year in a TV interview, owner Assem Allam said that the club would not sell Bowen for £20m.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, he said: "No, I would not sell him for £20 million. He is more important than £20 million for us."

At his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, McCann was asked about the situation with Bowen - ahead of the reported developments regarding Crystal Palace - and stated: "Nothing’s come my way. Jarrod trained this morning so it’s all good."

Bowen has been linked with several sides this month including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Brom, among others.

Meanwhile, Hull winger Kamil Grosicki is set to complete a move to West Brom shortly, with the Tigers having a short-list of replacements to potentially replace him.

With Josh Bowler sidelined with a heel injury for an extended spell and Martin Samuelsen also having an injury issue, the sale of Grosicki would leave Hull light in terms of wing options - significantly exacerbated by any potential departure of Bowen.