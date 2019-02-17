Dan James’s wonder goal highlights why Leeds United covet his signature

Swansea city manager Graham Potter believes Dan James, a man wanted by Leeds United, is destined to play in the Premier League if he does end up leaving the Welsh club.

James played a starring role as Swansea produced an astonishing second-half comeback to beat Brentford and reach the last eight of the FA Cup.

The Wales winger scored an incredible solo length-of-the-field goal – his run was measured at covering 84 yards in just 8.48 seconds – and had a hand in two more Swansea goals.

James was also on the end of challenges that produced three Brentford yellow cards and a red for defender Ezri Konsa, an individual performance that came little more than two weeks after he almost joined Leeds.

Swansea pulled the plug on that deal in the final moments of the transfer window and are keen to tie the 21-year-old to a new contract. James’s current deal runs until the end of next season and, asked if Swansea wanted to extend terms, Potter said: “The answer is yes, but it’s not as simple as that.

“All parties have to agree. It’s a process, you have to make sure everybody’s happy.”

Asked whether he could move to a Premier League club over a Championship team, Potter replied: “I would say certainly yes – if he was going to move anywhere.

“My responsibility as a head coach is to help him play football, to carry on with his career and to reach his potential because he’s still got a lot to do. But as you’ve seen here, he’s not playing against bad players. They’re not physically weak defenders, but he leaves them for dust.”

After Ollie Watkins had rewarded Brentford’s first-half superiority, Swansea levelled through an own goal from Bees goalkeeper Luke Daniels before James, Bersant Celina and George Byers put their names on the scoresheet.