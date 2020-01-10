Daniel Stendel's Hearts enquire about signing Barnsley FC duo Mamadou Thiam and Jordan Green on loan

DANIEL STENDEL'S Hearts are understood to have enquired about bringing in Barnsley duo Mamadou Thiam and Jordan Green on loan.

Stendel is keen to boost his squad options during the transfer window and has targetted a number of players south of the border, including forward Thiam and ex-Yeovil winger Green, who Hearts are keen on bringing in for the rest of the season on loan to bolster their fight against relegation in the SPL.

Both are among a number of fringe players who are likely to be allowed to leave - having struggled for game time under Gerhard Struber.

Thiam, 24, has not featured for the Reds since the end of September, while Green's last appearance came in the 5-1 drubbing at Preston in early October, in Stendel's final game in charge of Barnsley.

Green, also 24, has featured just twice for the Reds this term.

Speaking about the prospect of fringe players leaving on loan this month on Thursday, Struber said: "We have a good squad and also we have players that we will speak with and (say) maybe it is better to change the situation with maybe a loan or we sell.

"We must look in the next weeks what is the best for the players with no game-time.

"We are in a good exchange with the players and the next weeks will show what is the best."

Hearts have also reportedly been linked with former Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay, now at Stoke, alongside ex-Reds captain Adam Davies.