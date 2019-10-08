Daniel Stendel to leave Barnsley with immediate effect

BARNSLEY have announced that Daniel Stendel has parted company with the club - with Adam Murray to take over as caretaker manager.

The German, who joined the club in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed an outstanding first season in charge, taking the Reds to promotion from League One last term, has left after a difficult start to the club’s return to the Championship.

Barnsley are second from bottom in the table after six points from their opening 11 games and have not won since the opening day of the season when they beat Fulham 1-0.

Speculation regarding the future of the former Hannover 96 boss has intensified since the summer.

At the end of June, the Yorkshire Post revealed that Stendel – on the shortlist for the recent managerial posts at Middlesbrough and Swansea – has stressed that it was not the ‘right moment’ to sign a contract extension after being spoken to by the Reds hierarchy.

Stendel was known to harbour serious concerns regarding squad recruitment, having been keen to bring in some experience to enable Barnsley to have the best possible chance to consolidate in the division.

Tensions have continued behind the scenes since and Stendel has now left the club, with his last game in charge being Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Preston.

Barnsley return to action after the international break with a home game with Swansea on October 19.