Danny Cowley 'agrees to take over' as Huddersfield Town manager

DANNY COWLEY has agreed to take over as the new Huddersfield Town manager, reports claim.

The dramatic developments come less than a week after the Lincoln City chief revealed that he has rejected the overtures of Town after a compensation fee had been agreed with the Red Imps.

This came after the League One club gave Huddersfield permission to talk to the 40-year-old, who said at the time that the Yorkshire club 'were not the right choice' for him.

Despite the knock-back, Huddersfield have retained their interest in Cowley, also linked with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the appointment of Garry Monk - and a breakthrough has been reportedly forged.

Cowley's younger brother Nicky is likely to accompany him to the John Smith's Stadium.

Only last month, Cowley presided over Lincoln's 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield in Jan Siewert's penultimate match in charge of the Terriers.

Huddersfield - who resume after the international break with a home derby with Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday - have won just once in all competitions since the end of November and are currently on a 17-match winless sequence.