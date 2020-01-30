Danny Cowley insists Huddersfield Town strikers Karlan Grant and Steve Mounie are going nowhere as he offers positive update on Alex Pritchard's fitness

The lights may be on but nobody will be home if any clubs come knocking for strikers Steve Mounie or Karlan Grant on Friday, says Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley.

French side Rennes, who are currently third in Ligue 1, have expressed an interest in Mounie but Cowley is no rush to let Tuesday night's match winner leave the club.

The Terriers signed Grant exactly one year ago yesterday and the forward has underpinned his importance to Huddersfield with 13 goals so far this term.

"They can knock my door down as much as they like but I’m not in until 11:01pm tomorrow night," responded Cowley when asked how he would react to any late offers for the pair.

"We need players in as well as out but we see Karlan and Steve as key players for what we want to achieve."

Meanwhile, the Town chief is hoping to have midfielder Alex Pritchard back in the "near future" as he continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Cowley has hailed the 26-year-old as one of the Championship's brightest talents but was unable to given an exact timescale for his return.

He said: "Pritchard is back on the grass, we had him for two games and we enjoyed having him for those two games.

"There’s a gradual nature to developing the training to get him to a place where he can join in with the group and then be available for selection.

"We’re in that process and making good strides. He’s feeling more positive about his injury by the day.

"We’re desperate to get him back because for me he’s one of the best players in the Championship.

"I don't know if I can call it a miss because I haven't really had him. He brings a vibrancy and energy to the squad.

"We hope that he will be back in the very near future."

Huddersfield could be bolstered by the returns of the experienced Danny Simpson and Jonathan Hogg for their trip to Fulham tomorrow afternoon.

Hogg hasn't been involved since the Terriers' FA Cup third round defeat at Southampton while Simpson was only absent for Tuesday's trip to Hull.

"They’ve both been back on the grass and we hope they’ll be available for Saturday," added Cowley.

"We have got virtually everybody back on the grass now for a tough game against a very good Fulham team."