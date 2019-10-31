Danny Cowley provides positive injury update on Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo

HUDDERSFIELD Town defender Terence Kongolo is back "fighting for his place" after a spell out with a calf injury.

The former Monaco man was forced off in the Terriers' 4-2 defeat at West Brom last month and hasn't featured since.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Danny Cowley's side are unbeaten since that loss at the Hawthorns, picking up 12 points from the last 18 offer.

The Huddersfield chief has revealed that the club were "extra cautious" with Kongolo's recovery as the 25-year-old returned to training this week.

"We are good. We have had a good week, off the back of an important win on Saturday," said Cowley.

"The boys have been in excellent spirits.

"Terence is back on the grass which is a positive. He is an incredible athlete but when you have players that are incredibly athletic you have to be extra cautious.

"Because when they have soft tissues injuries, the nature of the way they perform means they use their muscles very powerfully.

"We have had to be more cautious than we would have had liked. But he is in a position now were he is fighting for his place in the team."

Jaden Brown has been deployed at left-back in Kongolo's abscence and Cowley says the Dutch defender won't waltz straight back into the starting line-up.

Cowley said: "I think Terence's attitude has been excellent, he has worked exceptionally hard with the medical team.

"It is not easy being an injured player but his attitude and work ethic have been good. The positive is when you compare the team he left to the team he will be rejoining.

"We have got players playing toward the top of their game and there is a lot of competition. And I think that is good, that is really healthy and that is what you want in all positions.

"But Terence is a top player and top players always rise to the challenge."

Huddersfield have had to contend with a sickness bug in the squad in the build up to their fixtures against Middlesbrough and Barnsley.

But Cowley has confirmed that there is no more illness in the Town camp ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford.

"We have had no more bouts of it which has been a real positive," he added.

"It was definitely disruptive going into the Middlesbrough and Barnsley games but now we are fighting fit."