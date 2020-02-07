Danny Cowley reveals why decision to reject £15m January bid for Huddersfield Town talisman Karlan Grant was an easy one

HUDDERSFIELD Town's decision to knock back a £15m January bid for top goal-scorer Karlan Grant was made easier by the striker's desire to remain with the Terriers, manager Danny Cowley has revealed.

An offer was made for the Town talisman during last month's transfer window but the 22-year-old was determined to stay and help the Terriers secure their Championship status.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley.

Grant joined Huddersfield from Charlton Athletic for £2m last January and has scored 17 goals in the last 12 months and Cowley is grateful that the Huddersfield board backed his decision to keep hold of the prolific frontman.

"We certainly didn't want to lose any of our best players and Karlan is certainly one of our very, very best players," he said.

"Firstly, you have to credit Karlan because he wanted to stay here and was happy to stay here. He wanted to see out the season at this football club and help the club achieve its objective of staying the division.

"Once we knew Karlan was happy with this, it was an easier decision for the club to make. But credit to the board because of the position we are in financially they could have decided to take the money here and now.

"I think it would have been the wrong decision for the club and the team, and it would have made our objective of staying in the division much more challenging."

Cowley feels that Grant could be worth more than £15m come the summer transfer window and admits further discussions will take place regarding the forward's future.

"If Karlan finishes the season like we know he is capable of, then potentially in the summer we have an even bigger asset," added Cowley.

"And then the club and Karlan have a decision to make in what happens next."

Meanwhile, injured goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is close to returning to training after being hospitalised with a head knock last month.

Cowley estimates that the Liverpool loanee will be able to begin light training on Wednesday with Jonas Lossl set to make his first appearance since rejoining Town against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

He said: "Kamil saw the neurosurgeon in the middle of the week. It was a positive consultation and he’s feeling much more like himself.

"We’re monitoring it and hopefully he can start doing light training and be back available sooner rather than later.

"It was a heavy collision but he’s durable and resilient. Day by day his symptoms have cleared and he feels more like his old self."

Danny Simpson will be available for selection for tomorrow's visit of QPR while the fixture may come a little too soon for Jonathan Hogg.

Cowley added: "Danny Simpson and Jonathan Hogg have been back on the grass and are training with the group.

"Hoggy is close and Danny is back available. Since he’s come in he’s been a key player.

"He’s an excellent one-on-one defender and an old-fashioned right-back, and I say that in the most positive sense.

"He likes defending and ultimately the name ‘right-back' gives it away. It’s a major positive to have him back."

QPR have endured patchy form over the last few weeks but with four of the Terriers next six games being played at the John Smith's Stadium, Cowley insists his focus is only on his side.

The former Lincoln City chief feels that 50 points will be enough to ensure Huddersfield's safety, with Town currently 18 points from that target.

He said: "Nothing changes in that we just want to get to 50 points.

"We feel in a good place going into a very tough week with two home games and then a challenging game against Derby the following Saturday.

"It’s always good to be back at the John Smith's Stadium in front of our own fans.

"Hopefully they’ll see a team that is more developed and more cohesive on the ball than last time, which was against Brentford."