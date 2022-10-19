The 42-year-old is poised to make a quickfire return to the dug-out at his hometown club, just 36 days after being sacked as head coach by Huddersfield Town.

Schofield has fought off competition from former Rovers captain Graeme Lee for the vacant position with three candidates understood to have been interviewed following the sacking of Gary McSheffrey on Monday.

After finishing playing, Schofield, who started his career with non-league Doncaster outfit Brodsworth Welfare, worked in a several coaching roles across Yorkshire.

Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He started at Barnsley before becoming player-coach at Bradford (Park Avenue) before working with the under-16s and under-23s sides at Leeds United, where he assisted former Town head coach Corberan.

A spell as under-23 lead coach followed at Middlesbrough ahead of moving to the Terriers.

After initially working with the under-19s and B team, Schofield was promoted to the first-team after Corberan arrived.

Schofield, who holds the UEFA coaching license as well as a degree in Exercise and Sports Science, led the first-team on three occasions in 2021-22 in the absence of Corberan before stepping up to become full-time head coach after the Spaniard's shock departure in July.

He had been offered a head coaching job on the continent earlier in the summer.

The Yorkshireman's tenure at the John Smith's Stadium lasted just 68 days.

Town managed just one win in nine matches in all competitions under his watch.

McSheffrey paid the price for Rovers’ poor run of autumnal form on Monday morning, with the 40-year-old sacked after a run of five league losses in eight matches.

It left Doncaster, with one of the largest wage bills in League Two, languishing in mid-table.