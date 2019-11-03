Darren Moore sees Burton Albion draw as a point gained for Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers’ draw with Burton Albion was a point gained rather than two dropped, believes manager Darren Moore.

Rovers fell behind twice at the Keepmoat Stadium but were only in a losing position for a combined total of seven minutes.

Moore’s charges are now three points away from the top six but the Doncaster chief was pleased to come away with a point after a lacklustre display.

“For me, it is a point won,” insisted Moore.

“I didn’t think we played as fluently as we could have done.

“Credit to Burton, they came and stopped and nullified us. They came with a game plan and I’m sure for them the game plan worked to a certain extent.

“Sometimes you look back at games over a long season and this will be a hard-fought point.”

David Templeton put Burton ahead just after the half-hour mark but Doncaster quickly equalised through Jon Taylor.

The visitors regained the advantage early in the second half when Lucas Akins converted from the spot after Joe Sbarra was adjudged to have been fouled in the area. But Rovers made sure Burton’s lead was short lived again as Kieran Sadlier found the net from outside the box.

“When you look at the game itself, I’m honest and open with the performance and we weren’t as dominant as we have been in recent weeks but it is one for us to learn from when teams set up that way,” added Moore.

“We need to get the right answers to come up with the goods.

“The positive for me is the endeavour and the spirit.”

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, Daniels, James; Sheaf (Gomes 46), Whiteman; Taylor (Bingham 78), Coppinger (May 88), Sadlier; Thomas. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Wright, Greaves, Watters.

Burton Albion: O’Hara; Brayford, O’Toole, Nartey (Quinn 46), Akins; Wallace; Sarkic (Dyer 77), Sbarra, Fraser, Templeton (Broadhead 41); Boyce. Unused substitutes: Garratt, Daniel, Edwards, Buxton.

Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).