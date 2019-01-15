De Wijs has found his feet to add to Hull City’s resolve

MANAGER Nigel Adkins has hailed the renaissance of Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs and feels that a bit of tender loving care has helped him through a sticky start to his Tigers’ career.

The former PSV Eindhoven centre-back was in outstanding form in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, with de Wijs and central defensive partner Reece Burke helping the club register a third successive clean sheet en route to a sixth straight league victory for the in-form Tigers.

Amid the scintillating attacking form that Hull are displaying in their eye-catching push for the Championship play-offs, Adkins believes that their defensive resolve is proving equally important.

On the rise of de Wijs, who signed in the summer, Adkins said: “When you go to a new football club and country you have got to find your feet.

“At the start of the season when we played them both Jordy was making a couple of mistakes that were costing us games, but he just showed what a great character he is.

“We have a very supportive, nurtured environment at the football club to help people improve. Nobody makes a mistake on purpose.

We have a very supportive, nurtured environment at the football club to help people improve. Nobody makes a mistake on purpose. Nigel Adkins

“I said that they were going to have a great future at this football club. But we brought Tommy (Elphick) in to try and nurture them through and help them. They are both very young.

“Jordy came over from Holland and had to get used to the level and all the different things. But we knew they would be a good partnership and they are proving to be that at this moment in time, which is great.”

Adkins believes that the addition of a seasoned defender in Cardiff’s Matthew Connolly, who was due to have a medical yesterday, will provide an experienced option for the club during the run-in – and prove another worthwhile addition.

Connolly can play in the centre or at right-back, and Adkins added: “It is an opportunity we have taken to get an extra experienced player – as we did not need any more youngsters – to bolster the squad.

“Competition for places drives performance. You do not want any complacency and you want people to be on it.”