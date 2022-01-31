Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire' s Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.
In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.
Stay right here for the latest from all of Yorkshire's Premier League and EFL clubs this deadline day. To see what deals have already been completed across the White Rose County, click HERE.
Deadline Day in Yorkshire
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 19:46
- Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
- It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
- In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
- The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
Barnsley up and running with loan signing of midfielder
THEY may have left it late but Barnsley have finalised their first signing of the January window by bringing in Metz midfielder Amine Bassi.
According to head coach Poya Asbaghi said: “Amine is a talented player who we hope will make an instant impact. He can play in a number of positions across the forward line, which is a significant asset. Importantly, Amine is also a technical player and someone who can play a killer pass.”
Bradford goalkeeper on the way out on loan deal
Goalkeeper Sam Hornby is set to join League Two rivals Colchester United on loan from Bradford City.
The 26-year-old, who has made league appearances this term, has been benched for the club's last two matches following the arrival of loanee Alex Bass from Portsmouth.
No more business for Harrogate Town
HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver is happy with with his lot, according to the Harrogate Advertiser.
The Sulphurites boss said no further business will be concluded by the club on Deadline Day.
Weaver said: “We’re pleased with the business we’ve done and I’m happy with what we’ve got, so that’s us done now.”
Millers under way with signing of Arsenal wide man
ROTHERHAM UNITED have made their first signing of deadline day after agreeing a deal to sign Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu.
The right-sided player, who can operate at right-back and down the flanks, recently returned to his parent club after his loan in the East Midlands was terminated.
Owls and Barnsley sizing up American midfielder
The Owls and Barnsley have both been linked with Brugges defensive midfielder Owen Otasowie.
American international Otasowie had spells in the youth ranks at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
New club for Gaetano Berardi
Former Leeds United defender, Gaetano Berardi, who had been a free agent has signed for FC Sion in Switzerland
What’s happened so far on Deadline Day?
It has been a busy day at Huddersfield Town, who have signed Tino Anjorin on loan from Chelsea and free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.
Sheffield United have loaned Lys Moussett to Serie A side Salernitana while recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion. The Blades have also confirmed the arrival of Charlie Goode.
Doncaster have completed their January business with the signing of Reo Griffiths. Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne has left the club for Fleetwood Town while Sam Hornby has departed Bradford City for Colchester.
Hull City loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.
To keep track of all the ins and outs across Yorkshire this month, click HERE.
DONE DEAL
Sheffield United's search for a centre-back has brought Charlie Goode to Bramall Lane on loan.
DONE DEAL
McCann to Sunderland?
Grant McCann is third favourite to become the next Sunderland manager, according to the bookmakers.
