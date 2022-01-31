Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire's Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.
In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.
Stay right here for the latest from all of Yorkshire's Premier League and EFL clubs this deadline day. To see what deals have already been completed across the White Rose County, click HERE.
Deadline Day in Yorkshire
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:41
- Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
- It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
- In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
- The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
Owls and Barnsley sizing up American midfielder
The Owls and Barnsley have both been linked with Brugges defensive midfielder Owen Otasowie.
American international Otasowie had spells in the youth ranks at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Stuart Rayner has the latest on the story:
New club for Gaetano Berardi
Former Leeds United defender, Gaetano Berardi, who had been a free agent has signed for FC Sion in Switzerland
What’s happened so far on Deadline Day?
It has been a busy day at Huddersfield Town, who have signed Tino Anjorin on loan from Chelsea and free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.
Sheffield United have loaned Lys Moussett to Serie A side Salernitana while recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion. The Blades have also confirmed the arrival of Charlie Goode.
Doncaster have completed their January business with the signing of Reo Griffiths. Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne has left the club for Fleetwood Town while Sam Hornby has departed Bradford City for Colchester.
Hull City loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.
DONE DEAL
Sheffield United's search for a centre-back has brought Charlie Goode to Bramall Lane on loan.
DONE DEAL
McCann to Sunderland?
Grant McCann is third favourite to become the next Sunderland manager, according to the bookmakers.
Bantams stopper set for move
BRADFORD CITY keeper Sam Hornby is set to join League Two rivals Colchester United on loan.
‘I think we’ve got some real quality'
Marcus Browne joins Oxford
Hull City loanee returns to parent club
HULL CITY loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.