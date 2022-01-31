LiveDeadline Day: Barnsley target Watford midfielder, Sheffield Wednesday poised to lose Middlesbrough loanee as former Leeds United favourite finds new club

Deadline Day is here and it looks set to be a busy day across Yorkshire with a number of the county's side aiming to complete late deals before the window shuts.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:27 pm

Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire's Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.

In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.

Stay right here for the latest from all of Yorkshire's Premier League and EFL clubs this deadline day. To see what deals have already been completed across the White Rose County, click HERE.

DEADLINE DAY: The latest from across Yorkshire and beyond.

Deadline Day in Yorkshire

Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:41

  • Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
  • It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
  • In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
  • The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:41

Owls and Barnsley sizing up American midfielder

The Owls and Barnsley have both been linked with Brugges defensive midfielder Owen Otasowie.

American international Otasowie had spells in the youth ranks at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Stuart Rayner has the latest on the story:

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-wednesday/sheffield-wednesday-and-barnsley-linked-with-american-midfielder-owen-otasowie-3549205

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:24

New club for Gaetano Berardi

Former Leeds United defender, Gaetano Berardi, who had been a free agent has signed for FC Sion in Switzerland

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:12

What’s happened so far on Deadline Day?

It has been a busy day at Huddersfield Town, who have signed Tino Anjorin on loan from Chelsea and free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Sheffield United have loaned Lys Moussett to Serie A side Salernitana while recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion. The Blades have also confirmed the arrival of Charlie Goode.

Doncaster have completed their January business with the signing of Reo Griffiths. Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne has left the club for Fleetwood Town while Sam Hornby has departed Bradford City for Colchester.

Hull City loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.

To keep track of all the ins and outs across Yorkshire this month, click HERE.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:56

DONE DEAL

Sheffield United's search for a centre-back has brought Charlie Goode to Bramall Lane on loan.

Sheffield United's search for a centre-back has brought Charlie Goode to Bramall Lane on loan.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:31

DONE DEAL

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:27

McCann to Sunderland?

Grant McCann is third favourite to become the next Sunderland manager, according to the bookmakers.

Grant McCann is third favourite to become the next Sunderland manager, according to the bookmakers.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:17

Bantams stopper set for move

Bradford City keeper Sam Hornby is set to join League Two rivals Colchester United on loan.

BRADFORD CITY keeper Sam Hornby is set to join League Two rivals Colchester United on loan.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:57

‘I think we’ve got some real quality'

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:44

Marcus Browne joins Oxford

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:22

Hull City loanee returns to parent club

Hull loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.

HULL CITY loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.

