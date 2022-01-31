It has been a busy day at Huddersfield Town, who have signed Tino Anjorin on loan from Chelsea and free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Sheffield United have loaned Lys Moussett to Serie A side Salernitana while recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion. The Blades have also confirmed the arrival of Charlie Goode.

Doncaster have completed their January business with the signing of Reo Griffiths. Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne has left the club for Fleetwood Town while Sam Hornby has departed Bradford City for Colchester.

Hull City loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.