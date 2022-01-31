Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire's Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.
In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.
Stay right here for the latest from all of Yorkshire's Premier League and EFL clubs this deadline day. To see what deals have already been completed across the White Rose County, click HERE.
Deadline Day in Yorkshire
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:57
- Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
- It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
- In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
- The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
‘I think we’ve got some real quality'
Marcus Browne joins Oxford
Hull City loanee returns to parent club
Hull loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.
January transfer window: Hull City loanee Matt Smith will return to Manchester City to join MK Dons
HULL CITY loanee Matt Smith has returned to parent club Manchester City after his spell at the club was cut short.
DONE DEAL
Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, who has joined on loan for the rest of the campaign.
‘It’s been the thing I’ve been waiting for'
Bambo Diaby is back in professional football following his ban for a breach of the Football Association’s anti-doping regulations.
Former Barnsley defender signs deal with Preston North End after trial period
Preston North End have signed ex-Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby on a deal until the end of the season.
Barnsley aiming to sign Watford’s Domingos Quina
Barnsley are interested in Watford midfielder Domingos Quina.
The former Portugal under-21 international, 22, is currently on loan at Fulham, having joined on transfer deadline day last summer - linking up with the Cottagers for the 2021-22 campaign.
But the player has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Marco Silva this term - failing to complete a full match for the club.
Watford are now reportedly prepared to cancel Quina’s loan and send him out elsewhere as he bids to gain regular game-time. Swansea City have also been linked with the player.
The Portuguese - who can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wing - had spells in the youth academies at Benfica and Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2016.
He joined Watford in 2018 and has gone on to have loan stints with Granada and Fulham.
Ex-Barnsley defender signs deal at Preston
Former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby is back in professional football with Preston, following his two-year ban after failing at drugs test while at the Tykes.
One in, one out at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has joined Serie A side Salernitana on loan while the Blades have recalled Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion.
Lewis Wing linked with move to Wednesday’s League One rivals
Portsmouth have their eye on two South Yorkshire-based midfielders today, with Lewis Wing emerging as their top target.
Lewis Wing move could see Sheffield Wednesday try their luck with Rotherham United midfielder, but a deal would be tough
Portsmouth have their eye on two South Yorkshire-based midfielders today, with Lewis Wing emerging as their top target.
Deal sheets explained...
What is a deal sheet? How Yorkshire clubs can complete transfers after 11pm deadline
The January transfer window is set to close at 11pm this evening but Yorkshire clubs can use deal sheets to allow them to finalise transfers after tonight's deadline.