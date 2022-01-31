Barnsley are interested in Watford midfielder Domingos Quina.

The former Portugal under-21 international, 22, is currently on loan at Fulham, having joined on transfer deadline day last summer - linking up with the Cottagers for the 2021-22 campaign.

But the player has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Marco Silva this term - failing to complete a full match for the club.

Watford are now reportedly prepared to cancel Quina’s loan and send him out elsewhere as he bids to gain regular game-time. Swansea City have also been linked with the player.

The Portuguese - who can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wing - had spells in the youth academies at Benfica and Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2016.