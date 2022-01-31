Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire' s Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.
In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.
Stay right here for the latest from all of Yorkshire's Premier League and EFL clubs this deadline day. To see what deals have already been completed across the White Rose County, click HERE.
Deadline Day in Yorkshire
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 21:35
- Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
- It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
- In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
- The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
Former Ajax youngster back at Huddersfield Town
CAREL EITING has joined Huddersfield Town for a second spell after leaving Belgian outfit Genk.
Eiting signed for Genk in the summer and has made 19 appearances for the club.
January transfer window: Huddersfield Town re-sign Carel Eiting to further boost midfield options
Bradford City captain Canavan in surprise move to Barrow
CLUB captain Niall Canavan has made a surprise deadline-day move from Bradford City to Barrow.
The experienced centre-half has joined the Bluebirds on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.
January transfer window: Bradford City club captain Niall Canavan in surprise Barrow move
Terriers duo head out on loan
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have allowed Reece Brown and Kieran Phillips to leave the club on loan - with the duo joining Peterborough United and Exeter City respectively.
On the incoming front, Town have brought in Chelsea loan midfielder Tino Anjorin and experienced keeper Jamal Blackman so far on deadline day.
No more business to be done by Leeds United
No transfer business expected at Leeds United today, says our man Stuart Rayner which means they have held onto winger Crysencio Summerville, but have been unable to add a midfielder.
With Cody Drameh going out on loan and only under-23 striker Mate Joseph Fernandez coming in, the squad looks weaker than on January 1.
Barnsley up and running with loan signing of midfielder
THEY may have left it late but Barnsley have finalised their first signing of the January window by bringing in Metz midfielder Amine Bassi.
According to head coach Poya Asbaghi said: “Amine is a talented player who we hope will make an instant impact. He can play in a number of positions across the forward line, which is a significant asset. Importantly, Amine is also a technical player and someone who can play a killer pass.”
January transfer window: Barnsley FC hope new signing Amine Bassi can make an 'instant impact'
Bradford goalkeeper on the way out on loan deal
Goalkeeper Sam Hornby is set to join League Two rivals Colchester United on loan from Bradford City.
The 26-year-old, who has made league appearances this term, has been benched for the club's last two matches following the arrival of loanee Alex Bass from Portsmouth.
January transfer window: Bradford City keeper Sam Hornby set to join Colchester United
No more business for Harrogate Town
HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver is happy with with his lot, according to the Harrogate Advertiser.
The Sulphurites boss said no further business will be concluded by the club on Deadline Day.
Weaver said: “We’re pleased with the business we’ve done and I’m happy with what we’ve got, so that’s us done now.”
Transfer Deadline Day: Harrogate Town finished for the January window
Millers under way with signing of Arsenal wide man
ROTHERHAM UNITED have made their first signing of deadline day after agreeing a deal to sign Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu.
The right-sided player, who can operate at right-back and down the flanks, recently returned to his parent club after his loan in the East Midlands was terminated.
January transfer window: Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu joins Rotherham United on loan
Owls and Barnsley sizing up American midfielder
The Owls and Barnsley have both been linked with Brugges defensive midfielder Owen Otasowie.
American international Otasowie had spells in the youth ranks at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley linked with American midfielder Owen Otasowie
New club for Gaetano Berardi
Former Leeds United defender, Gaetano Berardi, who had been a free agent has signed for FC Sion in Switzerland