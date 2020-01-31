Deadline Day Live - Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen completes medical at West Ham; Sheffield Wednesday chase two strikers; Huddersfield Town make late move for former goalkeeper Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here it is, January 31, transfer deadline day. Follow all the moves involving Yorkshire’s clubs right here. Keep up to date by scrolling through the news. League One transfer deadline day LIVE: Rotherham eye £100,000 deal; Doncaster Rovers latest From Rome to Barnsley, Michael Sollbauer excited at the challenge ahead at Oakwell