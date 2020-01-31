Deadline Day Live - Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Bradford City Hull's Jarrod Bowen is wanted by Premier League clubs on deadline day. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here it is, January 31, transfer deadline day. Follow all the moves involving Yorkshire’s clubs right here. Keep up to date by scrolling through the news. From Rome to Barnsley, Michael Sollbauer excited at the challenge ahead at Oakwell