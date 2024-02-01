All Sections
Deadline Day Live: Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday all looking to recruit

Here we are then, Thursday February 1, English football’s Transfer Deadline Day.
By Nick Westby, Phil Harrison and Tom Coates
Published 1st Feb 2024, 07:39 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 18:12 GMT

What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.

Here’s the details of when the window closes.

Deadline day LIVE - The Yorkshire Post

18:59 GMT

Sheffield United sanction loan move

Sheffield United have allowed young forward Antwoine Hackford to join Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

Read more HERE.

18:08 GMT

Barnsley defender heads out on loan

Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata has joined League One outfit Port Vale on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Read more HERE.

18:03 GMT

Leeds United winger set for move

Leeds United's Ian Poveda is reportedly set to leave the club on a permanent basis. Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City have been named as interested parties.

Read more HERE.

17:53 GMT

Hull City linked with Premier League duo

Hull City are reportedly interested in Burnley winger Anass Zaroury and Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers.

A successful swoop for the latter, however, is said to be unlikely.

Read more HERE.

17:21 GMTUpdated 17:22 GMT

Leeds United winger wanted

Birmingham City are reportedly making a late move to land Leeds United winger Ian Poveda.

Read more HERE.

17:02 GMT

Sheffield United closing in on addition

Sheffield United have been searching all window for a right-sided centre-back and it looks as if they should get their man on the final evening of trading.

Read more HERE.

16:54 GMT

Doncaster Rovers recruit despite restrictions

Doncaster Rovers have made a loan signing - despite the EFL revealing they have been working under restrictions this month.

Read more HERE.

16:20 GMT

Harrogate Town latest

Things have been going well for League Two Harrogate Town, who have won six of their last eight games to move to within a point of the play-off places.

As a result, it has been a quiet window at Wetherby Road, with only goalkeeper James Belshaw's emergency loan made permanent and Luke Armstrong's departure, which had been expected in the last window, going through

That could change in the final hours, with a key player potentially leaving but a couple of players lined up to come in if that is the case, Simon Weaver has told The Yorkshire Post. Read more HERE.

16:18 GMTUpdated 16:22 GMT

AFC Bournemouth 'looking into' deal for Leeds United star

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes.

Read more HERE.

15:54 GMTUpdated 16:21 GMT

Barnsley add defender to squad

Barnsley have completed the signing of Fleetwood Town defender Josh Earl - their second incoming arrival of the January transfer window.

Read more HERE.

