Deadline Day Live: Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday all looking to recruit
What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.
Here’s the details of when the window closes.
Deadline day LIVE - The Yorkshire Post
Sheffield United sanction loan move
Sheffield United have allowed young forward Antwoine Hackford to join Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.
Barnsley defender heads out on loan
Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata has joined League One outfit Port Vale on loan for the rest of the campaign.
Leeds United winger set for move
Leeds United's Ian Poveda is reportedly set to leave the club on a permanent basis. Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City have been named as interested parties.
Hull City linked with Premier League duo
Hull City are reportedly interested in Burnley winger Anass Zaroury and Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers.
A successful swoop for the latter, however, is said to be unlikely.
Leeds United winger wanted
Birmingham City are reportedly making a late move to land Leeds United winger Ian Poveda.
Sheffield United closing in on addition
Sheffield United have been searching all window for a right-sided centre-back and it looks as if they should get their man on the final evening of trading.
Doncaster Rovers recruit despite restrictions
Doncaster Rovers have made a loan signing - despite the EFL revealing they have been working under restrictions this month.
Harrogate Town latest
Things have been going well for League Two Harrogate Town, who have won six of their last eight games to move to within a point of the play-off places.
As a result, it has been a quiet window at Wetherby Road, with only goalkeeper James Belshaw's emergency loan made permanent and Luke Armstrong's departure, which had been expected in the last window, going through
That could change in the final hours, with a key player potentially leaving but a couple of players lined up to come in if that is the case, Simon Weaver has told The Yorkshire Post. Read more HERE.
AFC Bournemouth 'looking into' deal for Leeds United star
AFC Bournemouth are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes.
Barnsley add defender to squad
Barnsley have completed the signing of Fleetwood Town defender Josh Earl - their second incoming arrival of the January transfer window.
