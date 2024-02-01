All Sections
Deadline Day Live: Sheffield United make signing as Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday continue pushing

Here we are then, Thursday February 1, English football’s Transfer Deadline Day.
By Nick Westby, Phil Harrison and Tom Coates
Published 1st Feb 2024, 07:39 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 21:45 GMT

What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.

Here’s the details of when the window closes.

Deadline day LIVE - The Yorkshire Post

22:19 GMT

Hull City forward back - for now

Hull City have recalled Oscar Estupinan from his loan spell at Metz but the striker is just expected to be passing through en route to another club.

Read more HERE.

Image: Tony Marshall/Getty ImagesImage: Tony Marshall/Getty Images
22:17 GMT

Late loan exit at Oakwell

Barnsley have loaned out young defender Jack Shepherd to Cheltenham Town.

Read more HERE.

Image:Charlie Crowhurst/Getty ImagesImage:Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
21:39 GMT

Harrogate Town sign defender - and he looks like a replacement

Harrogate Town have signed another right-back from Southampton, but it looks like the last one to make that move is about to move on. Read more HERE.

21:36 GMT

Sheffield United recruit defender

Sheffield United have given Chris Wilder more tactical options by loaning Mason Holgate from Everton. Read more HERE.

Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImageImage: Matt McNulty/Getty Image
21:21 GMT

Rotherham United cult hero moves on

Rotherham United have sold a cult hero - and hope to reinvest the money in the last couple of hours of the transfer window.

Read more HERE.

Paul Harding/Getty ImagesPaul Harding/Getty Images
21:19 GMT

Late departure at Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the cancellation of Adam Long’s contract by mutual consent. Read more HERE.

Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesImage: Pete Norton/Getty Images
20:47 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday in pole position to sign winger

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be winning the race to sign winger Ian Poveda from Leeds United.

Read more HERE.

Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesImage: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
19:51 GMT

Harrogate Town land loanee

Harrogate Town have bolstered their ranks with the addition of a versatile attacker.

Read more HERE.

Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesImage: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
19:17 GMT

Defender 'could be joining' Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City defender Kristian Pedersen could reportedly be joining Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the transfer deadline.

Read more HERE.

Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
18:59 GMTUpdated 19:15 GMT

Sheffield United sanction loan move

Sheffield United have allowed young forward Antwoine Hackford to join Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

Read more HERE.

