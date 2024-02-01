Deadline Day Live: Sheffield United make signing as Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday continue pushing
What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.
Here’s the details of when the window closes.
Deadline day LIVE - The Yorkshire Post
Hull City forward back - for now
Hull City have recalled Oscar Estupinan from his loan spell at Metz but the striker is just expected to be passing through en route to another club.
Late loan exit at Oakwell
Barnsley have loaned out young defender Jack Shepherd to Cheltenham Town.
Harrogate Town sign defender - and he looks like a replacement
Harrogate Town have signed another right-back from Southampton, but it looks like the last one to make that move is about to move on. Read more HERE.
Sheffield United recruit defender
Sheffield United have given Chris Wilder more tactical options by loaning Mason Holgate from Everton. Read more HERE.
Rotherham United cult hero moves on
Rotherham United have sold a cult hero - and hope to reinvest the money in the last couple of hours of the transfer window.
Late departure at Doncaster Rovers
Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the cancellation of Adam Long’s contract by mutual consent. Read more HERE.
Sheffield Wednesday in pole position to sign winger
Sheffield Wednesday are said to be winning the race to sign winger Ian Poveda from Leeds United.
Harrogate Town land loanee
Harrogate Town have bolstered their ranks with the addition of a versatile attacker.
Defender 'could be joining' Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea City defender Kristian Pedersen could reportedly be joining Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the transfer deadline.
Sheffield United sanction loan move
Sheffield United have allowed young forward Antwoine Hackford to join Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.