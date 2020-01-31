Deadline Day Live - Sheffield Wednesday get late deals over the line; Huddersfield Town sign former goalkeeper on loan; Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen set to join West Ham Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here it is, January 31, transfer deadline day. Follow all the moves involving Yorkshire’s clubs right here. Keep up to date by scrolling through the news. Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 25 Preview – Captain picks, ‘Who’s Hot?, Who’s Not?’ Form Guide and Ones To Watch From Rome to Barnsley, Michael Sollbauer excited at the challenge ahead at Oakwell