Deadline Day Recap - Jarrod Bowen joins West Ham in deadline day’s biggest signing; Sheffield Wednesday get late deals for forward duo over the line; Huddersfield Town beat the clock to bolster squad with goalkeeper and winger Jarrod Bowen has left Hull City for West Ham United. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here it is, January 31, transfer deadline day. Follow all the moves involving Yorkshire’s clubs right here. Keep up to date by scrolling through the news. HUGE done deal in League One as clubs eye last-minute deals - gossip UPDATE: Reported £15m Leeds United target's Prem move 'held up' over personal terms, shock £45m Newcastle United bid, Manchester United in SHOCK striker bid: Rumours