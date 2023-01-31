From PA Joao Cancelo has spoken of his “enormous motivation” to play for Bayern Munich after completing his surprise deadline-day loan move from Manchester City.

The Portugal full-back joined the German giants for the remainder of the season on Tuesday with a view to a permanent switch in the summer.

Cancelo had been keen on the move after finding game time limited at the Etihad Stadium since returning from the World Cup in December.

The 28-year-old told Bayern’s website: “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s an enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players.