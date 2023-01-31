Stay here with us and our reporters who will be keeping you in the know on the very latest deals involving Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Yorkshire Post Deadline Day - LIVE
Key Events
- Plenty of business expected across Yorkshire before the window shuts
- Leeds United completed a deal for Weston McKennie on Monday as Diego Llorente set to make AS Roma switch
- Sander Berge could be on his way out of Sheffield United - could Lewis O’Brien be returning to Yorkshire?
- Sheffield Wednesday aiming to complete at least one signing to bolster their options for promotion bid
- Karl Darlow is expected to join Hull City - will Huddersfield Town snare a goalkeeper?
From PA Joao Cancelo has spoken of his “enormous motivation” to play for Bayern Munich after completing his surprise deadline-day loan move from Manchester City.
The Portugal full-back joined the German giants for the remainder of the season on Tuesday with a view to a permanent switch in the summer.
Cancelo had been keen on the move after finding game time limited at the Etihad Stadium since returning from the World Cup in December.
The 28-year-old told Bayern’s website: “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s an enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players.
“I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I‘ll give my best for FC Bayern.”
Marseille left winger Konrad de la Fuente has emerged as a Hull City target on what the Tigers hope will be a busy deadline day for them.
So far they have only signed Aaron Connolly and Malcolm Ebiowei with most of their business outgoing, but in the final hours they still have much they want to do, and signing American international de la Fuente is one of them.
Born in Miami, 21 year-old de la Fuente came through Barcelona‘s development system before moving to Marseille in 2021, and has spent the first half of the season on loan at Olympiacos.
Clubs have until 11pm tonight to complete their business, with the window in Scotland closing at 11.59pm. The transfer windows across Europe close at varying times, although players can still be bought from teams whose window closes in the early evening.
Premier League
Incomings
Diogo Monteiro- Servette to Leeds
Harrison Ashby - West Ham to Newcastle
EFL
Incomings
Marquinhos - Arsenal to Norwich (loan)
Joe Anderson - Everton to Sunderland
Charlie McNeill - Manchester United to Newport (loan)
Swindon technical director, Sandro Di Michele, has been speaking about the club’s new head coach Jody Morris.
“To get a head coach with Jody’s calibre is a real statement of intent from us here at the football club. His coaching CV reads really well and he’s worked at the very top level, so to have someone with that calibre and experience here creates an incredible opportunity for us.
“He’s highly skilled in developing some of the very best young talent in the country, which is integral to our strategy and what we are trying to achieve.”
Reports that Fulham have a £20m offer on the table for the Sheffield United man plus add-ons. Elsewhere, West Brom are said to have pulled out of the race for Lewis O’Brien over a £10m obligation to buy clause...