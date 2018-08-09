Deadline Day Transfer Gossip: Leeds United eye Adomah | Bolasie rejects Middlesbrough | Chaplin won’t take centre stage | Choupo-Moting wants better than Huddersfield Town

Have your say

It’s transfer deadline day in the Premier League and the final chance for EFL clubs to make permanent signings this summer. Here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

Remember, the window shuts at 5pm today.

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah is wanted by Leeds United (Picture: PA)

Stoke City’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has turned down Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers reportedly do not represent a big enough move for the Cameroon forward.

Huddersfield are considering a move for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

The 21-year-old is said to be unable to get a place in City’s star-studded squad, with Town look keen to snatch the former Fulham man.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Albert Adomah from Aston Villa. The forward is currently valued at £4.5m.

This interest comes after the 30-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at Villa Park. Having been Villa’s top scorer last season, he has one more year left on his contract.

Yannick Bolasie is said to have decided against making a £15m move to Middlesbrough from Everton.

Boro initially had the bid accepted by Everton, but Bolasie felt he did not want to drop down into the Championship.

Premier League side Crystal Palace are still holding out for the winger making a return to the club.

Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen is understood to be in talks with Cardiff City.

The Tigers have valued him at £6m, having recently given him the role of captain at the club.

Barnsley assistant manager Andreas Winkler admits that a successful deadline-day move for transfer target Conor Chaplin is ‘unlikely’.

The Portsmouth striker is also the subject of strong interest from Coventry City, while the Reds have been interested in him throughout the summer.

But it appears that a move today most likely will not happen.

Meanwhile, Winkler insists that forward Tom Bradshaw remains happy at the club, despite ongoing persistent interest from Millwall, who saw another bid rebuffed earlier this week.