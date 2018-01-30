Death of top-flight ‘Di Canio-push’ referee Paul Alcock

Have your say

Former Premier League referee Paul Alcock has died at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer.

The official was thrust into the spotlight when Sheffield Wednesday’s Paolo Di Canio pushed him over having been shown a red card against Arsenal in 1998.

It was one of 94 Premier League matches that Alcock took charge of between 1995-96 and 1999-00.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited managing director Mike Riley said: “We knew that Paul had been ill for some time, but we are extremely saddened to hear of his passing.

“Paul enjoyed a distinguished career as a professional referee at the top level and was hugely respected by all involved in the game.

“More recently, Paul had been helping to develop the next generation of match officials as an observer, mentoring them during games.

“He will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”