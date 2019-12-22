Depleted Rotherham United earn praise from boss Paul Warne

Paul Warne praised his depleted Rotherham United side after earning a point in a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town.

A combination of injuries and illness left Warne with just one fit centre-half – pushing midfielder Matt Crooks into defence – meaning the Millers boss addressed the result as a point gained.

“We were very low on numbers today,” said Warne. “We’ve got illness in the camp, big time. We played a back three because we only had one centre half fit.

“Crooksy had to play centre-half for us so we played a 3-4-1-2 because we thought that would help him out. It was a tough day really. We were really down on our numbers. All in all, I’m really pleased with the character they showed second half and if we can play like that from the start, we’ll probably be better.”

Ched Evans twice put the visitors in front but Joey Barton’s side had to settle for a draw thanks to Crooks’s late leveller.

The visitors’ dominance continued but it took until the 26th minute before it paid off, with Evans heading Lewie Coyle’s cross into the bottom corner.

Rotherham equalised, with Freddie Ladapo heading in from Matt Olosunde’s cross.

But their joy was short-lived, with Fleetwood back in front 60 seconds later. Olosunde’s back-pass to Iversen fell way short and Evans nipped in to push the ball through the keeper’s legs.

It was not enough for victory, though, as Rotherham levelled again with 10 minutes remaining as Crooks bundled in Adam Thompson’s scuffed effort.

Rotherham: Iversen, Thompson, Crooks, Mattock, Olosunde, Wiles (Hastie 77), Vassell, Barlaser, Clarke (Ogbene 46), Ladapo, Smith (Morris 82). Unused substitutes: Price, Robertson, Lamy, Gratton.

Fleetwood: Crellin, Coyle, Souttar, Clarke, Burns, Sowerby (J Morris 83), Coutts, Dempsey, Andrew, Madden, Evans (Eastham 83). Unused substitutes: Cairns, McAleny, Biggins, Saunders, Garner.

Referee: P Wright (Merseyside).