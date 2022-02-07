Derby County v Hull City: Open door policy sees Shota Arveladze get to know his players quicker

When it comes to getting to know his players, though, there is still work to do, and he is considering laying on friendlies for those who have yet to play for him, as and when the hectic schedule allows.

Arveladze always said it would probably take five games to get to know his players properly and after Saturday’s loss at Preston North End, he has had the chance to see them in both victory and defeat.

Hull are the first English club Arveladze has worked for, but having spent four years as a Rangers striker, the culture shock is not too great.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“It feels like I’ve been around, maybe not in England but the culture is more or less the same as Glasgow – the people, the warmness, the kindness and the culture, everything I love,” said Arveladze, who played for the Ibrox club from 2001 to 2005.

“It doesn’t feel new to me, the feelings are the same even if I can speak more Scottish English than English English!

“I spent some of my best times in Glasgow. I remember it as a great time winning trophies, playing in the Champions League twice, the lifestyle my family and my kids had, Ibrox games, Old Firm matches, Man United in the Champions League group stages and winning seven or eight trophies. I signed 20 years ago but the time flashed by.”

When it comes to Wayne Rooney’s Rams, though, he admits: “The boys know more about the opponents than I do.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Picture: Nigel French/PA

“I have analysed them and we’ve had some training sessions and I think the boys can see it’s really open and they can come and talk to me.”

The defeat at home to Preston, where strikers Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh made debuts from the bench and goalkeeper Nathan Baxter missing through illness was a disappointment, but one the Tigers can quickly move on from.

“It is not easy to lose this way, but the next game is very soon,” reasoned Arveladze. “That is the most important to get that right.”

Arveladze has taken charge of two Hull games to date, using 17 players. With a squad of 24 at his disposal, it means some have not yet had the chance to show him what they can do.

“We may have some friendly games, we discussed that last week but the games come very quickly,” said Arveladze, whose side is due to play seven Championship games in February.

“Training sessions will be very important and in the sessions they can learn exactly what I want from the wingers or the wing-backs or central defenders. I hardly ever mention a name so everybody (who can play that position) listens and sees what we need and asks.

“You want to deliver the process to everyone but of course like every group, some listen more, some listen less, some are less happy than others.

“I am the unlucky one who drops the colours, the red and the orange, and half of them stay outside of the squad. I have to make those decisions.

“I make half of the boys not really happy but I have to make them as motivated as I can and show them they still have a chance because there are a lot of games to go where they can help us.”

Last six games: Derby County LDLWLD; Hull City LWWWLL

Referee: G Eltringham (County Durham)