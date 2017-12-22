Derby duels: Hull City take silent approach for Leeds date as Owls prepare welcome for Boro

WITH two all-Yorkshire clashes plus away assignments for one side desperate to reverse a recent slump and another fresh from being taken over, rarely has a Saturday looked more intriguing for the county’s half dozen Championship representatives than today’s potential pre-Christmas cracker.

Leeds United host Hull City in front of what is set to be a 34,500 crowd while Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough attempt to put recent travails behind them at Hillsborough.

Barnsley, under new ownership, head to Fulham, while the tea-time kick-off sees Sheffield United tackle Aston Villa in front of the live Sky cameras.

Plenty of subplots, therefore, on which to feast as the festive season gets underway with Hull manager Nigel Adkins excited at the prospect of his Tigers side tackling in-form Leeds.

“I have said to the players that we are not going to be able to hear each other,” said the new Hull chief, whose last league visit to Elland Road brought a 1-0 victory for a Southampton side well on their way to clinching promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

“The atmosphere is going to be phenomenal. It will be 35,000 and it will be brilliant. It is Christmas week and everyone will be in a jovial mood, and it will be a challenging game.

“I have had some good experiences there and it will be a great game to be involved in. It is a challenge we are relishing.”

Adkins, in charge of his third Hull game today a fter succeeding Leonid Slutsky, added: “Every local derby game is passionate for the supporters and it should be passionate for the players.

“But we need to keep calm heads as well. We have talked about the referee and we have got to make sure we keep our discipline because you need 11 on the pitch.

“We have done a lot of things in the analysis room (this week) and we have done silent football as well (to counter the expected noise).

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins (Picture: Tony Johnson).

“We speak about communicating all the time, but we have done silent football because we will not be able to hear each other. We will have to look over our shoulders and see what distances there are between the guy next to you, both in possession and out of possession.”

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen, meanwhile, wants his side to maintain the recent upturn in form that has brought four wins from the last six games.

“It is very positive when the team respond as they have responded,” said the Dane.

“Since the game against Middlesbrough (in mid-November), I have seen a change in the mentality of the players. That (win) was a good sign, first with the result, second with the performance and the attitude of everyone.

“The players have assumed responsibility on the pitch. Everyone has taken one step forward. This is what we need if we want to be a big team in this league.”

Hillsborough will see two under-pressure managers go head-to-head as Wednesday host Boro.

Carlos Carvalhal and Garry Monk can both be thankful that their respective chairmen are not likely to rush into decisions on the back of a poor run.

Both look secure for now, even though the Owls are without a win in six outings and Boro have lost four times during the same period.

On the prospect of facing Boro, Carvalhal said: “It is an important game and a good challenge against a compact, solid team.

“Most of their players played in the Premier League last season and were promoted two years ago.

“Middlesbrough are not doing as well as they expect so far, but they have some fast attackers.

“We have trained very well to break their defensive organisation. Let’s see if we can express on the pitch what we have trained this week.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom, meanwhile, will be determined to get a new era at Barnsley under way in positive fashion.

A consortium led by businessman Chien Lee successfully concluded a deal in midweek with previous majority shareholder Patrick Cryne.

The Reds’ first game under new ownership comes today on the banks of the Thames at Craven Cottage.

“I spoke to the players directly after the (Brentford) game last Saturday and told them,” said Heckingbottom, who is expected to sign a new contract at Oakwell.

“I couldn’t say too much and there is always uncertainty as well. But I wanted them to understand how excited I was about it and how much I think it will help benefit us, the staff and players.”