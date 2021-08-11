Derek Adams's mixture of Bradford City pride and frustration after Nottingham Forest defeat

MIXED EMOTION: Bradford City manager Derek Adams

Away to Championship side Nottingham Forest, albeit a much-changed side for them, the visitors created 23 chances to Forest's 14 but whilst Joao Carvalho made two of Forest's count, all Bradford had to show was a wonderful Callum Cooke free-kick to pull it back to 2-1, the final score.

It added to the narrative after Saturday's opening League Two game at Exeter City where Bradford were also the better team, but drew 0-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were wasteful in front of goal, could have done better, but I think we deserved more," reflected Adams.

"The first-half performance was very good. At half-time we changed things a bit tactically and went for them again in the second half.

"Some of the play was very good but we just have to be more clinical in front of goal.

"It was about taking even more risks than we did in the first period.

"We were having success in the first period, picking up balls in the middle of the park but they were clinical and we weren't.

"If we had been better in that first period in front of goal, we would have come away with a win.

"We've got to take more of the opportunities on the night. Creating chances without taking them is no good."

Levi Sutton went off in the first half with a head wound adding to Saturday's injury to Oskar Threlkeld.

"He just took a knock to the head, a rash challenge from the right-back (FIn Back), he didn't mean it," said Adams.

"We're obviously short depending how Levi is. We'll have to solve that problem come Saturday.

"We're still looking and we've got to get the right players in. There's no point in just signing a player, we need the right player. I know the type of player I want and he hasn't come along yet."

Teenager Finn Cousin-Dawson deputised well for Threlkeld at right-back.

"He did very well," commented Adams. "It was a difficult start for him and he was booked after five minutes but he did very well. He made some good challenges.