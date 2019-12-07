Doncaster Rovers 1 MK Dons 1: Cameron John to the rescue as Rovers salvage a point against struggling MK Dons

Cameron John scored five minutes from time to rescue a point for Doncaster Rovers against MK Dons at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The visitors, who have won just four games from a possible 19 in SkyBet League One this season, looked set to head back south with all three points thanks to Alex Gibley's 51st-minute strike.

But John was on hand to bring a halt to Rovers' three-match losing streak, and score their first goal in almost 360 minutes of football.

Manager Darren Moore made four changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Wycombe Wanderers two weeks ago with Donverson Daniels, Cameron John, Alfie May and Kieran Sadlier all named in the starting line-up.

Jon Taylor, Joe Wright, Madger Gomes and Tom Anderson all missed out.

Doncaster thought they had snatched the lead when Sadlier's shot deflected in but the linesman's flag signalled offside against Rakish Bingham.

The same man then put an effort wide before the hosts escaped at the other end as Regan Poole and Joe Mason both failed to put away decent opportunities.

Seny Dieng thwarted Gibley with a magnificent stop before Ben Whiteman's effort forced a smart save from the visiting goalkeeper.

But early in the second half Gibley had his goal. The MK Dons man placed the ball superbly past Dieng to put the away side in front.

Max Watters was brought on for his club debut and the home side had the ball in the net soon after but were again denied by the offside flag as Sadlier slotted home from Bingham's pass only to have his celebrations cut short.

The equaliser came late on, however, as a corner kick bounced in off John. Watters had a chance to win it in injury time but dragged his shot wide.