Doncaster Rovers 1 Rochdale 1: Darren Moore left frustrated as last-minute penalty claim is waved away.

Jon Taylor's first-minute strike threatened to open the floodgates at the Keepmoat Stadium but Doncaster Rovers had to settle for a point against Rochdale.

Oliver Rathbone struck nine minutes from time to deny Darren Moore's charges all three points.

Doncaster could have been out of sight before conceding as they hit the post, saw a cross hit off the woodwork and another shot cleared off the line.

And Moore felt that his side should have been awarded a penalty in injury time but admitted that was no excuse for not winning the fixture.

Doncaster had late penalty appeals waved away when it appeared that Brad Halliday was pulled back in the area but nothing was given.

“I don’t want to cry over spilt milk in terms of waiting on a referee’s decision to win the game,” said Moore.

“I thought we had enough chances before that to win the game ourselves.

“It was a penalty but don’t want to be reliant on a referee’s decision to win the game.

“Everybody in the ground, we all felt it was a stonewall penalty because he’s pulled him back on a good run to meet the ball.

Moore made two changes to the side that won at Tranmere Rovers in mid-week, with Taylor and Reece James brought back into the side.

It took just 20 seconds for Taylor to make an impact as he chested the ball into the net from Kieran Sadlier's pass.

Rathbone had an opportunity to draw Rochdale level but he fired an effort wide when he found himself unmarked on the penalty spot.

Sadlier almost doubled the home side's lead but his whipped shot crashed against the post.

The same man then had an effort cleared off the line with 15 minutes remaining.

And Rochdale punished Rovers' wastefulness in front of as Rathbone sent a shot into the back of the net from the edge of the area.