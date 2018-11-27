Doncaster Rovers 2 Blackpool 0: Herbie Kane and John Marquis seal deserved win

ON-LOAN Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane’s spectacular strike and John Marquis’s 12th goal of the season earned Doncaster Rovers a straightforward 2-0 home triumph against Blackpool.

But Keepmoat boss Grant McCann probably garnered more joy from his team’s performance at the other end of the pitch, as Rovers kept their first clean sheet in 15 League One games since a 0-0 August draw with Portsmouth.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor was only required to make two saves all night against a Blackpool team who went into the clash on the back of five consecutive wins.

Nathan Delfounesco should have opened the scoring, though, but shot tamely at Lawlor.

Instead, McCann’s men forged ahead in first-half stoppage time with Kane’s fifth goal of the season. The 20-year-old midfielder received the ball off James Coppinger and thundered a swerving, 25-yard attempt in off Mark Howard’s crossbar.

Rovers made the points safe on 78 minutes when Marquis drilled a diagonal drive into Howard’s bottom-right corner from 12 yards after Kane and Alfie May had both seen shots blocked.

Blackpool were fortunate not to end the game with 10 men when Ben Heneghan was only yellow carded for hauling down sub Malik Wilks before Kane rattled the crossbar.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor; Mason, Butler, T Anderson, Andrew; Whiteman, Kane, Crawford (Rowe, 61); Coppinger (Blair, 71), Marquis, May (Wilks, 81). Unused substitutes: Marosi, Taylor, Amos, Cummings.

Blackpool: Howard; Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt; McLaughlin (Nottingham, 61), Pritchard (Dodoo, 64), Spearing, Thompson, Bunney (Taylor, 76); Delfouneso, Gnanduillet. Unused substitutes: O’Connor, Boney, O’Sullivan, Feeney.

Referee: S Stockbridge.