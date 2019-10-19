Doncaster Rovers 2 Bristol Rovers 0: Sadlier nets to end Rovers' winless streak

Have your say

Doncaster ended a four-game winless run and halted Bristol Rovers' hot streak.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier and Jon Taylor helped Rovers get back on track after back-to-back league defeats.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after 25 minutes when Sadlier was penalised for a high boot on Alfie Kilgour.

But Tom Nichols' spot-kick was much too tame and was easily saved by Seny Dieng.

Instead Doncaster went ahead after 39 minutes. Taylor's cross kicked up off Luke Leahy and Sadlier darted in ahead of the goalkeeper to head home from close range.

The hosts doubled their lead after 56 minutes.

Niall Ennis latched on to a through-ball from Ben Whiteman and saw his shot saved, but Taylor was on hand to charge in and slot in from 15 yards.

Rovers had spells of possession but a tame long-range effort from Kyle Bennett was the closest they came to getting back into the match.