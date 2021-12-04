Doncaster Rovers 2 Mansfield Town 3: Managerless Rovers knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Stags

A George Lapslie brace and Will Forrester strike saw the Stags overturn a half-time deficit after Branden Horton had put Doncaster ahead.

In their first game since dismissing Richie Wellens as manager, Rovers got off to a strong start when Horton slotted in to give them the lead after seven minutes.

Mansfield equalised in the 48th minute when a corner was flicked on by Lapslie and Forrester nodded in at the back post.

CONSOLATION: Tommy Rowe scored Doncaster Rovers' second goal in their FA Cup defeat to Mansfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

The goal gave the visitors a significant lift and they went ahead on the hour when Lapslie finished well from a tight angle.

Mansfield had their tails up and went further ahead after 70 minutes when Lapslie capped off a sweeping team move with a fine finish.