Doncaster Rovers 3 Fleetwood Town 2: Wes Burns feels pain but Darren Moore is off the mark

Doncaster Rovers secured their first win under Darren Moore thanks to a stoppage-time own goal.

Wes Burns sliced into his own net from a James Coppinger free kick to give Rovers victory.

Fleetwood led early through Conor McAleny before Rovers roared back to level through Cameron John and go in front thanks to Coppinger.

Substitute Paddy Madden drew the visitors level early in the second half. Just when it looked as though neither side would break the deadlock, Burns miscued his clearance from Coppinger’s free-kick to hand Rovers the win.

Moore had kept faith with Niall Ennis as his lone striker after a bright performance in the Carabao Cup while Cameron John kept his place at centre half.

Fleetwood started much the brighter and took a deserved lead on ten minutes, taking advantage of poor Rovers defending.

Jordan Rossiter should have scored himself when given the freedom of the Keepmoat to meet a cross from the right and head on goal from six yards. But Ian Lawlor produced a superb reaction save only for Rossiter to send the ball back in for McAleny to nod home with equal freedom.

Fleetwood continued to have the better of the play, but Rovers levelled on 19 minutes. From a Coppinger corner, the ball dropped to John who shifted it onto his left foot and rifled a low shot into the far corner.

The goal buoyed Rovers and Ben Whiteman drew a smart save from Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns before Ben Sheaf rattled the bar with a rasping volley.

Fleetwood’s Josh Morris forced a fine save from Lawlor from a free-kick and McAleny curled just over from the edge of the box.

But Coppinger’s wonderful curled effort into the far top corner gave Rovers the lead in a game for the first time this season.

Fleetwood’s Burns cut out a square ball from Ben Sheaf, but his shot went narrowly over.

Kieran Sadlier smashed a shot off the crossbar early in the second half, but Fleetwood levelled just before the hour mark.

A cross came in far too easily from the right allowing subsitute Madden a free header. Lawlor saved smartly, but the ball looped up and Madden met it again, giving Lawlor no chance.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Whiteman, Sheaf; Sadlier, Coppinger (Gomes 90), May (Sterling 70); Ennis (Taylor 70). Unused substitutes: Dieng, Blair, Crawford, Longbottom.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns; Coyle, Souttar, Clarke, Andrew; Coutts; Morris, Sowerby (Biggins 80), Rossiter (Madden 46), Burns; McAleny (Wallace 67). Unused substitutes: Gilks, Eastham, Hunter, Mooney.

Referee: James Adcock (Nottinghamshire).