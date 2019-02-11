Doncaster Rovers 3 Peterborough United 1: Post-match squabbles are plus sign for boss Grant McCann

MANAGER Grant McCann was full of praise for his Doncaster Rovers side for the way they handled playing against ten-man Peterborough United.

Rovers found themselves 1-0 down at half-time, but Peterborough were down to ten men having lost Tyler Denton to a second bookable offence on 44 minutes.

Rovers roared back after the break with an own goal from Ben White plus strikes from John Marquis and Kieran Sadlier seeing them turn the tables in an ill-tempered affair.

McCann hailed the professionalism of his players for showing calm heads after the break.

“That’s the first time we’ve had to play against ten men this year and I thought we handled it well,” he said. “Some teams think it’s going to be easier than what it is and end up on the wrong end of a result. I thought we showed good character.

“It was a big team talk from me at half-time and it was all about professionalism, which we showed. Don’t be getting drawn into any nonsense on the pitch. Focus on the game and winning the game.

“I thought we switched the play better in the second half. We kept trying to play through in the first half.”

McCann said his players were arguing in the dressing room after the game after failing to extend their advantage beyond 3-1.

“The group that I’ve got were shouting and arguing with each other after the game – they were disappointed to only win 3-1,” he said. “That speaks volumes really.”

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Lewis (Blair 59), Anderson, Downing, Andrew, Crawford, Whiteman, Kane, Coppinger (Sadlier 68), Marquis, Wilks (Smith 79). Unused substitutes: Butler, Rowe, May, Jones.

Peterborough United: O’Malley, Naismith, White, Bennett (Tafazolli 71), Denton, Woodyard, Cooke (Reed 71), Ward (Dempsey 76), Cooper, Maddison, Toney. Unused substitutes: Chapman, Knight, Godden, Stevens.

Referee: Carl Boyeson (E Yorkshire).