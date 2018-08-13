Doncaster Rovers 3 Wycombe 0: Signs looking great, says Grant McCann

DONCASTER Rovers scored three second-half goals for a second successive week much to the delight of manager Grant McCann.

Mallik Wilks, Joe Wright and John Marquis were on target and McCann felt his side were in control throughout.

“We were comfortable winners in the end and this group will keep going: they’re fit, they’re strong and you can see that from those two games,” he said.

“We’ve got a great squad here and everyone will have to work hard to get in the team or stay in it, we have so many options with who we can bring off the bench and who can change a game.

“It’s important that my forwards are scoring goals, both John and Mallik have two in two, and it’s also important that my midfield players are creating those chances, Tommy Rowe’s pass for Joe’s goal was excellent so the signs are great.”

Doncaster were the more threatening side in the opening period but struggled for end product.

It was the visitors who probably had the best chance of the first half when Adebayo Akinfenwa rose to meet a cross but scuffed his header.

Rovers found their cutting edge in the second half with Leeds United loanee Wilks putting them ahead after 55 minutes, receiving the ball just outside the box and drilling in at the near post.

Centre-back Wright doubled the advantage after 78 minutes, receiving a pass from Rowe and slotting past Ryan Allsop from close range for his first goal in senior football.

Marquis put the game beyond doubt 10 minutes from time.

Substitute Matty Blair slid through a fine pass and Marquis poked the ball past Allsop with his effort trickling over the line.

McCann continued: “If you’re going to have a chance of being at the top end of this league, you have to be ruthless.

“I’m not a manager whose team will play to score and then shut up shop – I want them to score and then go on and get another goal.

“The credit must go to the group for that, the messages that I’ve put across to them since day one is to show belief.

“The message I’ll send back to them again is to keep doing what they are doing, keep showing the belief that we can turn it on.”

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Mason (Blair 74), Wright, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Kane, Rowe, Wilks (Taylor 82), Marquis, Kiwomya (Coppinger 62). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Anderson, May, Amos.

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, Jombati, Stewart, El-Abd, Jacobson, Saunders (Mackail-Smith 79), Bean (Gape 69), Bloomfield, Morris (Freeman 70), Akinfenwa, Randell Williams. Unused substitutes: Thompson, McCarthy, Makabu-Makalamby.

Referee: C Boyeson (E Yorkshire).