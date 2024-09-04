Neither side have crawled out of the traps, with Doncaster sat in fifth and Bradford in ninth. League Two’s other Yorkshire outfit, Harrogate Town, are the lowest-ranked side in the county in 16th.

Although many will be tipping Doncaster and Bradford for promotion tilts this term, the clubs will face stern competition. The likes of Gillingham and Walsall have flown out of the traps, while sides such as Notts County and Tranmere Rovers have demonstrated their ambition early on.

With the first international break of the season upon us, OLBG’s supercomputer has assessed early results to simulate the rest of the 2024/25 season and develop a final table prediction.